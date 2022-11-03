Ministry of Reintegration has published algorithm of actions in case of loss of contact with loved ones due to war

In the case of loss of contact with a loved one during the war, it is necessary to collect as much detailed information as possible about him, as well as contact the police, the Security Service and the National Information Bureau.

This was reported on Telegram channel of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the ministry recommends:

- sound the alarm if a loved one does not contact you for three days or more;

- write a statement to the National Police about the disappearance of a person;

- collect the most detailed information about the missing person - in particular, special signs, last known place of stay.

"All sorts of little things will be needed: from the medical certificate she received on the eve of her disappearance to the contacts or addresses of the people she communicated with. It is important to remember the last time a loved one communicated and in what way she did it," explained the institution

In addition, the Ministry of Reintegration advises to contact the National Information Bureau (NIB). The Bureau accepts requests for capture, disappearance, deportation/forced transfer of adults and children, forced mobilization in temporarily occupied territories, as well as death.

In addition, the ministry recommends contacting the Security Service of Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as handing over genetic material that may be useful during the examination.