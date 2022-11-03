868 bodies of civilians, including children, were discovered by police in de-occupied territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions

Police investigators documented 2,670 war crimes in the liberated territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. In particular, on November 2, the bodies of 14 people were found in these regions.

This was announced by the head of the department of organizational and analytical support and operational response of the National Police, Oleksii Sergeev, at a briefing at the Military Media Center, Censor.NET informs.

"Throughout martial law, more than 41,000 criminal proceedings have been initiated on the facts of war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine by servicemen of the Russian Federation and their accomplices," Sergeev said.

Thus, more than 30,000 criminal proceedings were initiated under the articles of violation of the laws and customs of war, almost 9,000 regarding encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, and almost 2,000 regarding collaborative activities.

In addition, the police found 34 torture chambers and places of detention of citizens in the de-occupied areas, Sergeev said. More than two-thirds of them - 24 - are in the Kharkiv region. 3 each in Kherson and Kyiv regions. 2 in Sumy, 1 each in Donetsk and Chernihiv.

"On October 28, an inspection was conducted of the building of the Petrivska gymnasium of the Shevchenkiv settlement council in the Kharkiv region, where civilians who were subjected to physical and psychological violence by inhumans were kept. Based on these facts, investigators have initiated 16 criminal proceedings, of which 11 have currently been transferred to the SSU for investigation," Sergeev said.

According to him, 34 places of deprivation of liberty, torture camps, and filtration camps created in the currently temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (27) and directly in Russia (7 such places) were also discovered and documented.

