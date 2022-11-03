"People of good will" attacked Russian warships in bay of occupied Sevastopol, - Kuleba

The base of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol was attacked by "people of good will".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with the Spanish publication Cadena SER, Censor.NET informs.

The official denied the statement of the Russian Federation that Ukraine allegedly used the "grain corridor" to carry out attacks on Russian ships.

"Ukraine has never used this green corridor for military operations. We have always been a reliable supplier of food products to the world market because, unlike Russia, we care about people," said Kuleba.

When asked who, if not Ukraine, is behind the attacks by Russian warships in the Sevastopol bay, Kuleba said: "people of good will."

Also remind, on the morning of October 29, local residents in occupied Sevastopol heard a loud roar and explosions. Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay.

The OC "South" reports that the explosions could have been caused by unsuccessful launches of anti-aircraft missiles. Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine report damage to at least three ships that carry the Calibers.

A group of GeoConfirmed volunteers concluded that on October 29, drones hit at least three ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, in particular, the flagship "Admiral Makarov".

