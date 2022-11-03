Next year, 43% of state budget will be allocated to army and security. INFOGRAPHICS

The draft law on the State Budget for 2023 is aimed at Ukraine’s victory in the war started against it by Russia.

This was reported by the head of the government, Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs.

"The state budget for 2023 has been adopted! Do everything to bring victory closer. It was with this philosophy that we formed this budget. The priority of the 2023 budget is to ensure our victory. Therefore, we are directing 43% of all funds to the army and security of Ukraine. This is more than 1 trillion UAH A huge amount that will allow us to provide our heroes at the front with what they need.

The second priority will be social security. Pensions, assistance to internally displaced persons, subsidies, medicine, and education. In total, this is more than 30% of budget expenditures," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, the budget provides for the creation of the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Russia's Armed Aggression. Its resource will be UAH 35 billion. We are sending UAH 16 billion to support business through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

"Despite the war, the Government does not plan to raise taxes. Instead, we are reducing expenditures on the state apparatus by more than UAH 10 billion. The country's own revenues next year will amount to UAH 1.3 trillion. Instead, expenditures are twice as large - UAH 2.6 trillion. We expect to close the deficit of 38 billion dollars mainly thanks to the support of our international partners. In particular, the European Union, the United States, and the IMF," the Prime Minister concluded.

