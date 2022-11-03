Ukraine will not participate in G20 summit if Putin is there, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that his position remains unchanged, and Ukraine will not participate in the G20 summit in Bali if Russian Federation president Putin is there.

He stated this at a joint briefing with the President of Greece, Kateryna Sakellaropoulou, in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I do not follow the participation of others in the G20 summit. My personal position and the position of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation will participate, then Ukraine will not participate. Let's see how it will be in the future," the head of state said.

Zelensky reminded that he had a telephone conversation with the President of Indonesia that day, and before that, there were several conversations and the visit of the Indonesian leader to Ukraine in the spring.

"In any case, we were invited again today. We'll see again - there are a few days left," said the President.

Read more: Indonesia is waiting for Zelensky and Putin to participate in G20 summit