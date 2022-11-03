Number of dead in Mariupol will be established after deoccupation, it may be tens of thousands of people, - Zelensky

The number of victims of the Russian aggression in Mariupol will be established after the deoccupation of the city, but we are talking about tens of thousands of dead.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with the President of Greece Kateryna Sakellaropoulou, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Answering a question about how many people died in Mariupol, including representatives of the Greek diaspora, the head of state said: "Unfortunately, death does not choose who is from which diaspora. I think a lot of people died there. We will understand what the number is, and it is not calculated in units, unfortunately, not in tens or hundreds. Unfortunately, it will be about thousands and tens of thousands of people. I don't have a clear figure... When we de-occupy Mariupol, which will definitely happen, we will understand."

Zelensky emphasized that 60-70% of Mariupol was destroyed, at the same time, there is currently no complete information on the condition of the partially destroyed buildings.

"On the example of de-occupied towns, small villages where from a few hundred people to thousands lived, but not such big cities as Mariupol, then ... when we find burials of 500 people, 600 people where several thousand people lived, we can imagine, what volume can there be in a city of half a million," the head of state said.

Therefore, he emphasized, "the answer to this question can be terrible."

The president noted that representatives of the Greek diaspora remained in Mariupol, but there is no information as to whether they are alive.

