Russian occupiers are conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 3.

The message states: "The two hundred and fifty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the current day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. In particular, these are Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Avdiivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The threat of new strikes and the use of attack UAVs remains, in particular from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Vylchyky settlements of Chernihiv region and Stara Huta, Sosnivka, and Novovolodymyrivka of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Hatishche, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, and Strilecha. The enemy used an attack UAV;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Zvanivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Opytne, New York, Ozarianivka, and Kurdiumivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and various caliber artillery, in the areas of Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, and Vodiane settlements;

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Kamianske, and Vremivka.

More than 35 settlements along the contact line suffered fire damage in the South Buh direction. In addition, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance, actively using UAVs. Made more than 30 sorties.

Despite the announced end of partial mobilization, the military leadership of the Russian Federation continues to recruit so-called "volunteers" to participate in the war on the territory of Ukraine. Military commissars received instructions on the further formation of so-called volunteer units. These "volunteers" can become men with cleared criminal records, without age restrictions, and in any state of health, except for persons with official disabled status. To avoid legal and financial obligations, the conclusion of a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with such persons is not envisaged.

Previously demobilized personnel have a low level of morale and psychological state, which leads to extraordinary events in places of deployment. Thus, in units of the 57th motorized rifle division of the so-called territorial troops, at the stage of reconciliation in Kazan, more than 15 soldiers and sergeants voluntarily left, and during the redeployment to Ukraine, two more mobilized committed suicide.

In addition, the main problem of already operating occupation units, in addition to private military campaigns, remains the low training of personnel and the rapid failure of military equipment that has been removed from storage and has not undergone appropriate maintenance.

The aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 12 times during the day. 8 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense equipment, were affected.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 3 areas of concentration of manpower, 2 areas of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses, and other important military facilities of the Russian occupiers in 24 hours.