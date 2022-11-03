Armed Forces of Ukraine have every opportunity to liberate Kherson, - Austin

The United States has no doubts that the Ukrainian forces have enough strength and means to restore control over the territories on the right bank of the Dnipro River, directly in the city of Kherson.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Ukrinform, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said this on Thursday during a press conference at the Pentagon.

"As for the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the territories that remain (under the control of the occupiers - ed.) on the west bank of the Dnieper in Kherson, I certainly believe that they can do this," the US Defense Minister emphasized.

However, more important, according to him, is the confidence of the Ukrainians themselves that they have all the opportunities to liberate their own territories.

"We have seen how they have implemented very methodical and effective efforts to regain their sovereign territory. I think you will see how they will continue their onslaught until they gain a foothold in the territories on the west bank of the river," the US defense minister noted.

Read more: Austin called Wallace after talking to Shoygu