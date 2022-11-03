Overcoming energy challenges on tverge of winter was discussed, - Kuleba held talks with Colonna

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba held talks with his French counterpart

Kuleba noted: "I spoke with my French counterpart Catherine Colonna after a great conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and France."

"We discussed in detail joint efforts to mobilize international support for Ukraine and overcome energy challenges on the eve of winter," the Minister stressed.

