Information was received that the Russian military uses the territory of the Kursk NPP and its related enterprises for the storage and maintenance of missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"During the past few weeks, representatives of the Soviet Union of the Russian Federation brought missiles to the S-300 complexes to the underground hangars of the Kurskatomenergoremont enterprise in the area of the village of Ivanino, Kursk Region. Also, at the end of October, the arrival of several civilian trucks with Iranian license plates with unknown cargo was observed at these hangars," the message reads.

The scouts do not rule out that the specified high-risk facility, which is directly adjacent to the Kursk NPP (the city of Kurchatov), is used by Russian troops for military purposes. Namely, for covert placement and maintenance of ammunition for missile weapons and Iranian UAVs. The presence of Iranian ballistic missiles in the specified underground storage facilities is not excluded.

"The given information should be the subject of a thorough check by representatives of relevant international organizations. First of all, the IAEA," the Defence Intelligence added.

