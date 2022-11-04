Russians are trying to break through defense of AFU near Svatovoe-Kreminna, - Haidai

It is currently dangerous to return to the liberated settlements of the Luhansk regions as the occupiers continue shelling.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians are trying to break through our defenses near Svatovoe-Kreminna. The land of Luhansk is littered with the bodies of dead orcs. Every time during the attacks, the Russians send their soldiers to a platoon on "reconnaissance", in which they cannot survive. They die, and the next ones go, and then more... And every new attack is accompanied by the Russians "trampling" their 200s. Of course, no one takes away the bodies. For them, the concept of the value of life does not exist. Only "cannon fodder," the message says.

Also, according to Haidai, the occupiers continue to shell the liberated settlements of the Luhansk region.

"It is dangerous for people to return there. The villages are full of mines and unexploded shells. Only domestic animals can be found on the mutilated streets.

The evacuation of local residents continues," he added.

Read more: Russians are shelling settlements they left behind, - Haidai