If Russians step back and admit that they made terrible mistake, then we can talk about some kind of dialogue, - Zelensky

It is possible to talk about dialogue with Russia if it leaves Ukraine and admits that it made a "terrible mistake".

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with El Pais, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.net.

According to the head of state, the Russian Federation is currently planning to occupy and destroy Ukraine.

"What should I say to a person who just wants to destroy us? There would be no point in such a conversation," the President said.

Russia's holding of fake referendums in the occupied territories was the last straw that canceled all opportunities for dialogue, Zelenskyy added.

"If the Russians step back and admit that they made a terrible mistake if you can talk about a mistake in the background of all this, then we can find a format for dialogue. But if we continue to sacrifice thousands of lives to achieve the liberation of our territory, I think this will hinder the process (dialogue. - Ed.) for many years," Zelensky concluded.

