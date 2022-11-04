149 civilians have died in Mykolaiv since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

In Mykolaiv, Russian rockets killed 149 civilians, and seriously injured 698 residents.

This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Synkevych during a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"As of today, as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 149 civilians have died in Mykolaiv, including 2 children. 698 people have been seriously injured, of which 10 were children," the mayor said.

Currently, about 220-230 thousand residents remain in Mykolaiv. Before the war, there were 486 thousand of them.

People are now returning, some are taking their winter things and leaving the city again," Synkevych said.

