I do not plan to send troops from Belarus to Ukraine, - Lukashenko

Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko stated that he has no plans to send Belarusian military personnel to fight in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.

"Today they are shouting: 'Lukashenko wants to send his soldiers to Ukraine!' I have already said one thousand two hundred times that I have no such plans," said the "president" who seized power in Belarus.

