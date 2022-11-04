ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11121 visitors online
News War
6 937 49

I do not plan to send troops from Belarus to Ukraine, - Lukashenko

лукашенко

Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko stated that he has no plans to send Belarusian military personnel to fight in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.

"Today they are shouting: 'Lukashenko wants to send his soldiers to Ukraine!' I have already said one thousand two hundred times that I have no such plans," said the "president" who seized power in Belarus.

Read more: If Russians step back and admit that they made terrible mistake, then we can talk about some kind of dialogue, - Zelensky

Author: 

Belarus (775) Lukashenko (196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 