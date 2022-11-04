Residents of Kherson should be taken out of city so that they "do not suffer from shelling", - Putin

Russian dictator Putin said that the residents of occupied Kherson should be taken out of the city.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.

"Now, of course, those who live in Kherson must be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions, because the civilian population should not suffer from shelling, from offensive, counter-offensive, or other measures related to military actions," the president of the occupying country said.

Also remind, earlier the traitor of Ukraine, the so-called "deputy head of the Kherson State Administration" Kyrylo Stremousov, announced that the Russian troops will probably retreat to the left bank of the Kherson region.ські війська, ймовірно, відступлять на лівобережну частину Херсонщини.

