Ukraine should develop system of drones, and not only aerial ones, - Reznikov

One of the challenges for the Military Industry of Ukraine is the development of a system of unmanned aerial vehicles, including underwater, surface and ground ones.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated this.

"The challenge for the Ukrainian military industry (military-industrial complex. - Ed.) is the development of modern technologies, such as drones. I mean not only those in the air but also those underwater, in water, and on land. This is the future of modern warfare on Earth.

Unfortunately, having such neighbors, we understand all the challenges after winning this war. Therefore, we are developing a system of unmanned drones, as well as means of combating enemy drones to shoot them down or capture them," the head of the Ministry of Defense explained.

According to Reznikov, another challenge for the military industry is the construction of a system of equipment repair.

He noted that the simplest repairs should take place on the battlefield, repairs of medium complexity - at Ukrainian enterprises, and difficult repairs - outside Ukraine, for example, in Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Read more: Counteroffensive in South slowed down because of rains, - Reznikov