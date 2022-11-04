We are waiting to receive modern anti-aircraft systems from West to protect against Iranian ballistic missiles, - People’s Deputy of "Voice" Rakhmanin

It is difficult for Ukraine to defend itself against ballistic missiles. Therefore, we hope for the help of Western partners to protect against this threat.

This was stated by People's Deputy of "Voice" Serhiy Rakhmanin, Censor.NET informs.

"If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, it will create additional threats. A ballistic missile is a type of weapon that is difficult to shoot down with existing air defense means. But I really hope, first of all, for the skill of our heroic rocket operators and the support of our partners," the parliamentarian emphasized.

According to Rachmanin, the West is developing modern air defense systems and there are chances that Ukraine will receive them.

Read more: I do not plan to send troops from Belarus to Ukraine, - Lukashenko

"We are starting to receive NASAMS and Hawk, there is hope to receive the long-range SAMP-T complex. If we were able to agree on the rapid supply of this system and the rapid training of personnel, I think we will be ready to defend against the threat of the enemy using Iranian ballistic missiles." , - concluded People's Deputy of "Voice".