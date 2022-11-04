Putin assures that there are 318,000 mobilized in Russian Federation: 49,000 are "performing combat missions"

318,000 people have already been mobilized in Russia. Of them, 49,000 have already left to fight against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, quoted by "RIA Novosti".

"We have 318,000 because the volunteers are leaving. The number of volunteers is not decreasing. Of them, 49,000 are in the army, performing combat tasks. All the others are still engaged in training," Putin assures.

Read more: Residents of Kherson should be taken out of city so that they "do not suffer from shelling", - Putin