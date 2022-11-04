Russian military detonates explosives on piers and shoots boats in occupied Kherson

In Kherson, the Russian military destroys watercraft at the moorings with the help of explosive devices. They also continue to rob and kidnap people.

This was reported by the police of the Kherson region, Censor.NET informs.

"In Kherson, the Russian military is destroying watercraft at the moorings with the help of explosive devices, shooting boats or burning them," the report says.

The occupiers continue to commit crimes against the civilian population. In Kherson, the Russian military seized a private car repair enterprise. The occupiers took away the forklift, tools, equipment, batteries, compressors, furniture and documents from the workshop. It also became known that an employee of this enterprise became a collaborator and went to work for the occupation police.

See more: Russians bombarded Pokrovsk with "Smerch" missiles. One person died. PHOTOS

In the villages of the Skadovsky district and the city of Oleshka, the occupiers continue to steal cars, take housing from locals and move into their houses. And in resort villages, the Russian military arbitrarily settles in recreation centers. In Oleshki, the Russian military takes away property from the settlements on the "Urals".

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian military continues to abduct people. Over the last day, such facts were recorded in Kherson and the village of Kalanchak.