Things are not going very well in Russia, I expect cunning counterattacks of Armed Forces, - British Ambassador Simmons
The Ambassador of Great Britain to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, is expecting "cunning" counterattacks by the Ukrainian defenders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.
"Things are not going very well in Russia. Now they are in a defensive position," the diplomat said.
Simmons expects "cunning, well-planned" Ukrainian counterattacks.
At the same time, the ambassador emphasized, the war will continue for a long time.
