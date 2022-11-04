ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10977 visitors online
News War
4 359 4

Things are not going very well in Russia, I expect cunning counterattacks of Armed Forces, - British Ambassador Simmons

сіммонс

The Ambassador of Great Britain to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, is expecting "cunning" counterattacks by the Ukrainian defenders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"Things are not going very well in Russia. Now they are in a defensive position," the diplomat said.

Simmons expects "cunning, well-planned" Ukrainian counterattacks.

At the same time, the ambassador emphasized, the war will continue for a long time.

Read more: Ukraine should develop system of drones, and not only aerial ones, - Reznikov

Author: 

Russian Army (9041) Melinda Simmons (16)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 