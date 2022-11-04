Ukraine creates three-level system for restoration of military equipment, - Reznikov

In Ukraine, a three-level system of repair and restoration of military equipment is being created.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this at a briefing at Ukraine Media Center Odesa, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"There are two main challenges for our military-industrial complex. The first is the establishment of a system of repair and maintenance of complex systems, and it is not only artillery systems volley fire systems, it is also armored vehicles, including mortars, and small arms, etc. Therefore, today we are building a system restoration and repair of the three-level," said Reznikov.

He explained that the first, most straightforward repair should occur directly in military units, units on the battlefield. They must be provided with the necessary spare parts, possession, and engineering technical documents.

The second level involves repairs of medium complexity at Ukrainian enterprises, which will work in cooperation with the command of the logistics forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Finally, the third level is complex repair, which involves assembling units, repairing electronics, etc. Such works will be carried out at the enterprises of Ukraine's partners, for example, in Poland, the Czech Republic, or Slovakia.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three EW systems of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

"Today, I am negotiating with my colleague, the Minister of Defense, on creating such production, repair, and maintenance hubs," said Reznikov, without specifying which country's minister he was negotiating with.

According to the head of the IOM, the second challenge for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex is developing a system of modern new technologies on the battlefield, such as drones.