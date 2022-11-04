"Motor Sich" property worth almost UAH 1 billion seized, - Prosecutor General’s Office

The property of the management of JSC "Motor Sich" worth almost UAH 1 billion was seized.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the General Prosecutor's Office, during the investigation of the criminal proceedings, the property of the president of JSC "Motor Sich" and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of the company was seized.

"The total amount of seized corporate rights and assets - real estate, vehicles, and funds of the suspects is almost UAH 1 billion. Among the seized is 100% of the corporate rights of PJSC "Motor Bank" financial institution, which belongs to the head of "Motor Sich". And also packages of shares of several Ukrainian enterprises," the message says.

The investigation of the criminal proceedings on the fact that the President of Motor Sich JSC and the Head of the Enterprise Department committed collaborative activities and assistance to the aggressor state (Article 111-1, Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is ongoing. Currently, at the prosecutors' request, preventive measures have been chosen for the suspects - detention.

Read more: We are waiting to receive modern anti-aircraft systems from West to protect against Iranian ballistic missiles, - People’s Deputy of "Voice" Rakhmanin

We will remind, according to the investigation, the officials established international channels of illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country. The occupiers used the obtained products to produce and repair Russian attack helicopters.