State Budget 2023 will be half financed from own resources. $38 billion deficit will be covered by partners, Shmyhal

Next year’s state budget will be half financed from own resources, international partners will help with the rest of the financing.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting on November 4, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Next year's state budget will be half financed from our own resources. First of all, through taxes and duties. We will cover the deficit of 38 billion dollars with the help of our partners. In particular, the USA, the European Union and the IMF," Shmyhal said.

He noted that during recent meetings in Berlin, the government received assurances from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that the EU will allocate 18 billion euros to Ukraine next year in the form of macro-financial assistance.

"We also have progress in negotiations with the IMF. We expect to start a new major cooperation program in 2023," Shmyhal stressed.