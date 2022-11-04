Tanks, armored personnel carriers, drones, armored boats: USA announced new aid package for Ukraine worth 400 million dollars
On Friday, November 4, the US Department of Defense announced a $400 million aid package to Ukraine, which will include 45 T-72 tanks.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh.
According to her, the United States and the Netherlands will jointly pay for the restoration of T-72 tanks, which are stored in the Czech Republic. A total of 90 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine. She added that part of these tanks will be transferred to Ukraine by the end of this year, the rest - during the next year.
The assistance package will also include:
- 250 armored personnel carriers M1117
- 40 armored boats
- 1100 Phoenix Ghost drones
LIVE: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh briefs the news media at the Pentagon. https://t.co/Cw6YrcM9h0— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 4, 2022
