Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on restraining actions of Defense Forces in certain areas, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 4.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The evening summation notes: "The Ukrainian nation has been resisting the Russian large-scale invasion for two hundred and fifty-fourth days.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. At the same time, it conducts offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv, and Novopavliv directions.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched three missiles and five air strikes, carrying out two attacks from rocket salvo systems. The settlements of Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions were affected by these criminal actions. The threat of new strikes and the use of attack UAVs remains; such actions are also possible from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siverskyi direction - from mortars, in the Tymonovychy district of the Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Ambarne, Bologhivka, Stelmakhivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Hlyboke, Dvorichna, Zelene, Gatishche and Chugunivka;

in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions - from the artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Vedmezhe, and Bilogorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Bilogorivka, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, and Ivangrad;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka settlements;

in the Novopavlovsk direction - from artillery of various calibers, in the regions of Vodyane, Vugledar, Pavlivka, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka settlements;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from mortars, barrels and rocket artillery in the districts of Poltavka, Gulyaipol, Zaliznychny, Gulyaipilskyi, Dorozhnyanka, Novoandriivka, and Olgivskyi.

Areas of settlements bordering the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Buzka direction. The territories of Trifonivka, Kherson region, and Nikopol were directly affected by the Russian rocket and barrel artillery fire.

Occupiers continue to die in Ukraine. The information regarding the enemy's losses due to fire damage to the administrative building in Golya Prystan, Kherson region, has been confirmed. According to available information, 18 Russian invaders were killed and 2 wounded.

Also, on November 2 of this year, in the city of Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region, an anti-aircraft missile complex S-300 and a truck with ammunition were destroyed, and about 20 enemy servicemen were wounded of various degrees of severity.

On November 3, in the city of Melitopol, fire damage was inflicted on the enemy's control point located in the building of the industrial zone. As a result, about 50 invaders were wounded and up to 10 military equipment were destroyed. In addition, about 80 units of military equipment of various types, which the enemy placed in hangars, were damaged.

According to the available information, in the Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy moved the personnel of his units, closed checkpoints and the commandant's office.

The low morale and psychological state of the personnel of the enemy units in the Zaporizhzhia region is noted. These are the consequences of unsatisfactory conditions of detention, poor equipment, constant delays and incomplete payments of financial support, as well as the contemptuous attitude of the military leadership towards subordinates.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy four times. Two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense equipment, were damaged. Ukrainian air defense units shot down two "Shahid-136" UAVs.

Soldiers of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy's control post, five areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and some other critical military objects of the enemy in a day.

Read more: Russian occupiers hit DTEK Energo enterprise with rockets