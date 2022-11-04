Kyiv will receive first 26 modernized tanks from aid announced by Western allies in December, - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, made public information about when the first tanks from the aid announced by the Western allies will arrive in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about it on Twitter.

The Minister noted: "I am grateful for the joint decision of the Netherlands, the United States, and the Czech Republic to purchase and transfer 90 T-72 tanks for the needs of the Armed Forces. Ukraine will receive the first 26 restored and modernized tanks within the next month. I thank the partners for their steadfast solidarity with Ukraine."

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the US Department of Defense on Friday, November 4, announced a $400 million aid package to Ukraine, which will include 45 T-72 tanks.

