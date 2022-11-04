Russian occupiers closed commandant’s office and checkpoints in city of Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia region, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that the Russians closed the command post and checkpoints in the city of Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "According to the available information, in the settlement of Kamianka of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy has moved the personnel of its units, closed checkpoints and the commandant's office."

Read more: Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on restraining actions of Defense Forces in certain areas, - General Staff