Reznikov asked Brazil to help with ammunition for "Gepard" to protect grain hubs: "This will be humanitarian mission on your part"

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on Brazil to help with ammunition for the Gepard system to protect grain hubs from Russian attacks.

He said this at a briefing in Odesa, addressing a Brazilian journalist, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I will also send a signal to your government, because you also have the opportunity to provide us with ammunition for the Gepard system (German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installation. - Ed.). They are not only in Switzerland, but they are also in Brazil, so if you convey such a request from me, I am ready to formalize it," Reznikov said.

According to him, Ukraine needs ammunition for "Gepard" for a humanitarian mission, because these systems close the sky from Iranian drones, so that they do not destroy the logistics and supply systems of grain hubs. "And from these grain hubs, grain, sunflower oil, corn are supplied to countries that are starving. So if you give us these munitions today, we will protect the skies from terrorist drones, which means that this will be a humanitarian mission on your part, because we will save lives, people will not die of hunger in Africa and Asia," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

As reported, Brazil maintains a position of neutrality in Russia's war against Ukraine.