Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 14 settlements in Luhansk region and Donetsk region, - General Staff

Last day, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the area of one settlement in the Luhansk region and 13 - in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 5 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and fifty-fifth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirn, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivangrad, Klishchiivka, Ozaryanivka, Mayorsk, Kamianka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Pavlivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the past day, the enemy launched 6 missile and 21 air strikes, carried out more than 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of about 20 settlements of the Lviv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions were hit by the Russian occupiers.

The threat of new strikes by the enemy and the use of attack UAVs remains, including the threat from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, hosts and hosts Russian military personnel, and provides training grounds. It is also known that on the territory of the Republic of Belarus the units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are being re-staffed at the expense of demobilized persons arriving from the territory of Russia. Actions for combat training and coordination of these units will last for about two to three weeks.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Hrinivka, Liskivshchyna, Karpovychi, Tymonovichi, Leonivka, Chernihiv region, as well as Katerynivka, Novomykolaivka, and Zapsillia in Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Zolochiv, Hlyboke, Staritsa and Ohirtseve settlements;

on the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Kislivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestovka, Vyshneve, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and Nevske;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivahgrad, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Zelenopillia and Ozaryanivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from mortars and artillery of various types, in the areas of Vodyane, Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Novoukrainka, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka settlements;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of settlements of Novosilka, Olhivske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki and Mali Shcherbaki.

Areas of more than 20 settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Bug region. The settlements of Trifonivka, Kherson region, and Nikopol were directly affected by the fire of rocket and barrel artillery of the Russian invaders.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. According to updated information, on November 3, as a result of fire damage to an enemy crossing near the settlement of Antonivka, Kherson region, a tugboat was destroyed. Two more floats were damaged and need to be repaired. It was also confirmed that the convoy of the occupiers, which was waiting for the crossing in the area of ​​the settlement of Olhivka, was damaged. Information regarding the loss of enemy manpower is being clarified.

In addition, on November 4, in the area of ​​the settlement of Novovasylivka, Mykolaiv region, 6 enemy fuel stations were destroyed.

On November 3 of this year, the city of Melitopol marked the arrival of about 80 wounded occupiers. The medical units of the occupiers lack qualified personnel, in particular surgeons. The available medical staff is unable to provide quality medical care.

In Kherson, the Russian occupiers are trying to identify local residents who refused to evacuate to the territory temporarily controlled by the Russian invaders. The city is being looted, the infrastructure is being destroyed.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day struck the enemy 11 times. 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, were affected. Air defense units shot down an Orlan-10 UAV, 11 Shahed-136 drones and 2 Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 2 enemy control points, 7 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse and 4 other important military objects of the occupiers.