2 Ka-52 helicopters, 2 Kalibr missiles and 11 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were shot down - Air Force
On November 4, around 4:00 p.m., two Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Air Force in the southern direction.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
It is also noted that two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down in the Kherson region at night.
"Also, units of anti-aircraft missile troops and mobile fire groups destroyed eleven kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" and three UAVs of the operational-tactical level," the Command adds.
