Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 75,440 people (+600 per day), 260 helicopters, 2,758 tanks, 1,776 artillery systems, 5,601 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 5, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 75,440.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 05.11 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 75,440 (+600) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2758 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5601 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 1776 (+4) units,

MLRS - 391 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 202 (+1) units,

aircraft - 277 (+0) units,

helicopters - 260 (+2) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1462 (+12),

cruise missiles - 399 (+2),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4184 (+10) units,

special equipment - 155 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiivka directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.