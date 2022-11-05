Ukraine returned 19 border guards from captivity in the Russian Federation, - SBGS
Medical examination and rehabilitation await the freed border guards.
As Censor.NET informs, the State Border Guard Service reports this.
"The long months of Russian captivity are behind us. 19 border guards have returned home. Next they will undergo medical examination and rehabilitation. But the main thing is that they are alive and at home," the agency said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password