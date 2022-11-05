ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11567 visitors online
News
3 832 8

Ukraine returned 19 border guards from captivity in the Russian Federation, - SBGS

дпсу

Medical examination and rehabilitation await the freed border guards.

As Censor.NET informs, the State Border Guard Service reports this.

"The long months of Russian captivity are behind us. 19 border guards have returned home. Next they will undergo medical examination and rehabilitation. But the main thing is that they are alive and at home," the agency said.

Read more: Six communities of Sumy region were shelled with mortars, rocket and barrel artillery, - SBS

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1094) captivity (780)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 