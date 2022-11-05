Lithuanian border guards did not miss trains with Russian military symbols on wagons

Lithuanian border guards at the Kibartai checkpoint did not allow a train with Russian military symbols on the cars to enter the country.

This is reported by DELFI, Censor.NET reports.

The State Border Guard Service of Lithuania stated that the border guards ordered to unhook five wagons and return them to the Kaliningrad region.

"There were three wagons in one train, two in the other. The empty wagons were supposed to go through Lithuania in transit to Belarus. The border guards did not allow this to happen, and also informed about the Lithuanian Railways wagons," the report says.

It is noted that five wagons must be uncoupled and returned to the Kaliningrad region, and only then the trains will be able to pass through the territory of Lithuania.