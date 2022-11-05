Ex-policewoman from Kupiansk is suspected of collaborating with occupiers, - prosecutor’s office

According to the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the former policewoman of the Kupyansk MDNP in the region was informed of the suspicion of collaborative activity (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation established that in June, the two-time ex-law enforcement officer decided to continue building her career, but with the occupiers. So, in June, the woman assumed the position of "acting district inspector" in the illegal law enforcement agency "Department of Internal Affairs of the CMA of Kharkiv Region".

The woman received a monthly salary of 50,000 Russian rubles.

At the end of July, the collaborators even issued a certificate signed by the so-called "head of the military-civilian administration" for a period of one year.

