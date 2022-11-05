"Armed Forces are moving forward and need this equipment": Zelensky thanked partners for T-72 tanks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked partners for military assistance.

As Censor.NET informs, Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted about this.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Netherlands, the USA, and the Czech Republic for providing the important and urgently needed support - 90 T-72 tanks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving forward and need this equipment. We appreciate the help of our partners. Together we stand in defense of freedom and democracy!" - noted Zelensky.

It should be noted that the Pentagon announced that the USA, together with the Netherlands, will finance the restoration and provision of 90 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to Ukraine.

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced, Ukraine will receive the first 26 restored and modernized T-72 tanks from the Western allies within the next month.

