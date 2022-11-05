Iran admitted for first time that it provided Russia with drones, but "limited number even before war in Ukraine", - Associated Press

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollakhian admitted for the first time that his country provided Russia with kamikaze drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Associated Press.

"We provided a limited number of drones to Russia a few months before the war in Ukraine," the message reads.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that Tehran allegedly did not know about the use of drones against Ukraine.

"If (Kyiv. - Ed.) has documents confirming that Russia used Iranian drones in Ukraine, they should provide them to us. If they prove to us that Russia used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will not remain indifferent," - he added.

