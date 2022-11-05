In week, marines destroyed 150 invaders, 9 tanks and 22 armored personnel carriers, - Navy
From October 29 to November, a serviceman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 150 occupiers.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to updated data, in the period from October 29, 2022, to November 4, 2022, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - more than 150 occupiers, tanks - 9, armored personnel carriers - 22, self-propelled guns - 9, trailed artillery - 4, mortars - 12, ATT - 6, as well as 3 storages with ammunition and a warehouse with fuel and lubricants.
