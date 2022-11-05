It is difficult for Russian Federation to provide army with new weapons, - Biden

Russia cannot arm its army in large quantities and produce new weapons due to a shortage of the necessary materials.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"One of the reasons why Russia has difficulty - and I won't go into detail about this because it would take too much time - is difficulty in supplying its army. They had difficulties in the production of their (weapons. - Ed.)," Biden said.

The US president also emphasized the importance of microchip manufacturing for national security and defense and noted his administration's success in establishing microchip manufacturing in the US.

"We had problems with the delivery of Javelin missiles to Ukraine because there were no chips. We sent them (Ukrainians. - Ed.) Javelins to help them defend themselves against Putin's crude and unprovoked war," Biden added.