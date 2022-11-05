Armed Forces of Ukraine in south struck alternative crossing of Russians and column of Russian army

Ukrainian defense forces successfully struck an alternative Russian crossing in the Kherson region and also hit a column of Russian troops that wanted to cross in the Olhivka area.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Operational Command "South" Vladyslav Nazarov, Censor.NET informs.

According to Pivdnya, as a result of another effective fire attack on the alternative crossing arranged by the occupiers along the Antoniv bridge, the tugboat was destroyed. Two other watercraft are damaged and in need of repair.

It was also confirmed that the convoy of Russians, which was waiting for the crossing in the area of the settlement of Olhivka, was damaged.

In the Mykolaiv region near Novovasylivka, Ukrainian forces destroyed six refueling stations of the Russian army.

During the attempts of the Russians to carry out airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters destroyed two more Ka-52 attack helicopters in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

"Pivdna" emphasized that the Russians continue the tactics of multi-faceted maneuvers in the temporarily occupied territories, trying to create the impression of retreating from some territories. The army of the Russian Federation conducts an active defense and tries to hold the occupied lines. On the right bank, the Russians are conducting maneuvers, setting up defensive boundaries, and on the left bank, they are mining the coast, evacuating the population beyond the fifteen-kilometer zone, digging in equipment, and setting up firing positions.