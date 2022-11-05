Iranian plane arrived in Moscow, probably with new batch of kamikaze drones and missiles, - Bild

On Thursday, November 4, an Il-76 cargo plane from Tehran arrived in Moscow. Most likely, he delivered a new batch of weapons from the Ayatollah regime to the Russian occupiers. Military aid from Iran is actively used by Ruscists in armed aggression against Ukraine.

such conclusions were shared by the Bild publication with reference to two photos of the unloading of the plane at the Vnukovo airport. The portal received the photos from an anonymous source.

The images show forklifts transporting pallets of large boxes that were on board the IL-76. However, the delivery of weapons is evidenced not only by the shape and size of the boxes. The plane that landed in Moscow belongs to the private Iranian airline Pouya Air. Until 2012, it was called Yas Air, but rebranded when it came under US sanctions.

According to the Ministry of Finance of the States, the airline was engaged in the "transportation of illegal cargo". This includes weapons for Iranian clients in the Middle East. Deliveries were made on behalf of the military-political formation of the Guardian of the Islamic Revolution.

Tehran began supplying Moscow with "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones back in August. And on September 13, the first use of Iranian-made drones at the front was recorded. Since then, the occupiers regularly use UAVs to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities, in particular, infrastructure facilities.

In early October, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Moscow had ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Tehran. Ukrainian intelligence received such information.

On October 18, Reuters reported on a new agreement between Russia and Iran. The latter state agreed to send medium-range ballistic missiles to the aggressor, in particular, Fateh and Zolfaghar families.

On November 4, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that Moscow and Tehran had concluded all agreements on the supply of a new batch of weapons, including ballistic missiles. However, the first deliveries under the new agreement include only drones — 200 units.

On November 5, Iran admitted for the first time to the sale of kamikaze drones to Russia. But it was supposedly before the war with Ukraine.