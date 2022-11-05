Russia may try to block "grain corridor" once again - Stoltenberg

The risks of repeated suspension of food exports from Ukraine through the "grain corridor" remain.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As long as the war continues, such risks remain. To fight hunger, it is necessary to deliver grain from Ukraine to the world markets. The grain agreement is extremely important in this regard. But the war should also be stopped," the Secretary-General emphasized.

It will be recalled that on October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement" allegedly due to "Ukraine's attack on Black Sea Fleet ships with the help of UAVs."

Already on November 2, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stated that his country has resumed its participation in the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, but reserves the right to withdraw from these agreements.

