AFU shot down two helicopters and drone. Russians are attacking in Donbas, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military shot down two Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopters and one "Merlin" UAV. At the same time, the Russians are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the current day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 5 air strikes, carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 20 settlements of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were hit by the enemy.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly. According to the available information, the inspection of the combat readiness of the units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has been extended until November 14 of this year. There remains the threat of air strikes, including the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Budarka, Hlyboke, Zolochiv, Krasne, Ohirtseve, and Starytsia settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Dvorichna, Kyslivka, and Tabaiivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske, and Ploshanka in the Luhansk region and Torske and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and various caliber artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Zelenopilia, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Soledar, Spirne, and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Kamianka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Pavlivka, Novoukrainka, and Prechystivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Huliaypilske, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Uspenivka and Shcherbaky settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 20 settlements near the contact line were shelled in the South Buz region. Among them are Bilohirka, Davydiv Brid, and Pravdyne in the Kherson region and Zoria, Myrne, and Shyroke in the Mykolaiv region.

As a result of the actions of the Defense Forces in the Kherson region, the area of concentration of the Russian occupation forces in the settlement of Radensk was affected. The losses of the enemy are specified.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy. Air defense units shot down 1 "Merlin" UAV. According to updated information, 2 Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopters were destroyed in the previous day.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and ammunition depots of the occupiers during the day.