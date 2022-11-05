Russian Federation did not destroy any HIMARS, - Pentagon

The Russians still haven’t managed to destroy any of the long-range US HIMARS MLRS transferred to Ukraine, but the Ukrainian army still needs a significant amount of artillery for further fighting.

An unnamed senior Pentagon official told Politico about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

He emphasized that the rate of expenditure in this war is high: Ukraine produces 4,000-7,000 artillery shells per day, and Russia - about 20,000.

A Pentagon official predicts that the front is likely to stabilize in the Kharkiv and Bakhmut areas during the winter months, but it remains unclear how the battle of Kherson will end before the weather halts the fighting. The American official believes that the situation with Kherson can be resolved in the next two to three weeks.

But in the spring, in his opinion, the battles will only become tougher. He also stated that some US officials are asking themselves whether Ukraine will be able to achieve its ultimate goal of expelling Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea.

It will be recalled that in August, Russian Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu claimed that the American HIMARS long-range missile systems allegedly "do not have a significant impact on the situation" and "are being ground up in battles." Both Ukraine and the USA have repeatedly denied the "destruction" of American MLRS by the Russians.