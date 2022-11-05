Soon we expect good news regarding air defense and anti-missile defense for Ukraine, - Zelensky after Headquarters of Commander-in-Chief. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which they discussed countering missile terror and the situation on the energy front.

The Head of State said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"He held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today - quite long, three hours. They analyzed the situation on the front line, in all directions, on the energy front, and the situation on the borders in great detail... We know what the enemy is preparing for. We will respond and continue to liberate our land. Everything related to the supply of the Defense Forces was also analyzed in great detail: it is equipment, ammunition, communications, winter items. Countermeasures against missile and drone terror were considered separately - there are already quite significant results in this, the percentage of shooting down has become higher, but there is still work to be done," the President said.

According to him, it is necessary to ensure full protection of the Ukrainian sky, and for this, everything possible and impossible will be done.

Zelensky also said that good news regarding air defense and anti-missile defense for Ukraine is expected in the coming weeks.