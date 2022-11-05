Iran is lying that it gave Russia few drones. We shoot down 10 every day, - Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed as a lie Iran’s claim that it had supplied Russia with a "small number" of drones months before a full-scale invasion.

It was said by the Head of the State in his evening video address

"Today there were reports from Iran, from official representatives. They decided to admit that they did supply drones for Russian terror. But they lied in this confession as well. We shoot down Iranian drones at least ten pieces every day, and the Iranian regime claims that it allegedly gave a little even before the full-scale invasion," Zelenskiy said.

He added that it is known for certain that Iranian instructors taught Russians how to use drones, and Tehran is generally silent about this.

According to the President, if Iran continues to "lie about the obvious", the world will make even more efforts to investigate the terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and "what Russia pays Iran for such cooperation".

"There will be no such thing in the modern world that any of the terrorists or their accomplices will remain unpunished," Zelenskiy stressed.

