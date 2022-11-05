Occupants deported 34 more children from Kherson region to Russia - OVA

Invaders continue forced deportation of our children from Kherson region: 34 more children were taken to Russian Anapa.

It was reported in Telegram by the Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Occupants kidnapped 34 children from Preobrazhenka village of Myrnenska territorial hromada. They were taken to the Russian city of Anapa. This was reported by the Head of Myrnenska settlement military administration Valentyna Holovata. Parents were promised to return their children by the end of this week, but then the time of stay (allegedly on vacation - Ed.) was extended again for another week," the Head of the Military Administration wrote.

