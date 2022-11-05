Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate about 500 meters in Luhansk region every day, - Haidai

Ukrainian military liberate 500 meters of territory in Luhansk region every day. We can expect good news from Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff soon.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

He stressed that no settlement is easy for our defenders. After all, the enemy had time to prepare. However, soon we will hear good news from the General Staff.

"The occupiers have dug in. They are constantly receiving mobilized soldiers. Yes, they are not military. They are poorly trained. But if they have weapons in their hands, they shoot and kill. There are losses. Therefore, we must not forget the cost of liberating the territories. There is good news. Maybe not as fast as we would like, but our troops are advancing 500 meters every day," said Haidai.