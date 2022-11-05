In Melitopol, Russian occupants teach children to use weapons: they prepare them for volunteer battalions, - Mayor Fedorov

Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol want to create a "youth army".

This was announced by the Mayor Ivan Fedorov during the telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to NV.

"In schools, the day begins with a frisk. In schools they start teaching high school students from the 9th grade to use machine guns, and this is done in order to prepare them for some volunteer battalions," Fedorov said.

According to the Mayor, in colleges and universities, the occupants begin to create formations called "Youth army".

"It's very funny the way they show on their videos how they swear the oath of the "Youth army" fighters. Not a single face is shown," Fedorov added.