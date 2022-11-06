Helped Russian occupants to fortify the city: traitor forester detained in Vovchansk

During occupation of Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), a forester sided with RF. He helped them to fortify city in case of AFU assault.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a 34-year-old resident of Vovchansk was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration (Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to the investigation, an employee of the State Enterprise "Vovchansk Forestry" in July cooperated with the occupation administration.

The "new authorities" offered him a promotion: to take the position of chief engineer of the fake "Vovchansk forestry", to which the collaborator agreed.

Read more: State employees who became traitors will receive severe punishment, - Vereshchuk

In addition, the "official" agitated colleagues to work for the occupiers and promised salary in Russian rubles. The collaborator also "moderated" the resumption of the forestry's work on timber harvesting, arranging its supply to Russian troops for the dugouts and fortifications construction against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcers exposed the officer. The choice of custody as a type of detention is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted by the Special Forces of the Chuhuiv District Police Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region with the operational support of the SBU Office in Kharkiv region.