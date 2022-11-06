Russian troops shelled five hromadas of Sumy region in one day: houses damaged

Over past day Russian aggressors shelled five border hromadas of Sumy region with various types of weapons, damaging several buildings.

It was reported in Facebook by the Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"During November 5, 5 border hromadas of the region came under enemy fire. Namely: Esman, Krasnopil, Myropil, Seredyno-Budska and Shalyhynska.

- Russians shelled Esman hromada with mortars. There were 20 explosions. The consequences are being clarified.

- Krasnopil hromada: on one of the outskirts of the border village, the Russian army dropped two explosive devices of VOG type from a drone.

After 17:00, the Russians shelled another village of the same hromada with mortars (7 "arrivals"). Without consequences.

- During the day, the enemy shelled Miropilsk hromada twice. First, around 14:00, they dropped 10 mines.

Then around 17:00 the Russians fired 17 shells from multiple rocket launchers at the same village.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the outbuilding of local residents. Several other buildings were damaged. People were not injured.

- Seredino-Budska hromada: there was a mortar shelling from the territory of Russia. The explosions of 9 mines caused significant damage to 4 houses. An outbuilding was destroyed.

- Shalyga hromada was shelled twice during the day. Russians used small arms along the border. In total there were 37 machine gun "bursts" and 10 single shots. Without consequences," said Zhyvytskyi.